GateHouse wins Baltic Pipe surveillance deal

March 12, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

GateHouse Maritime has won a contract with the Polish gas transmission system operator GAZ-SYSTEM to monitor the area surrounding the Baltic Pipe between Denmark and Poland.

The contract concerns the Baltic Sea offshore pipeline with an estimated length of 275 kilometres.

The 5-year deal will see GateHouse Maritime provide data analytics to automate monitoring of the Baltic Pipe.

“The solution will increase awareness in and around the designated surveillance zone and automatically warn vessels that get too close to the pipeline while GAZ-SYSTEMS will also be notified,” Martin Dommerby Kristiansen from GateHouse explains.

The Baltic Pipe Project is a strategic infrastructure project between GAZ-SYSTEM and Energinet.

It will create a new corridor supplying gas from Norway to the markets in Poland, Denmark and also neighbouring countries.

The pipeline will be in operation during 2022.