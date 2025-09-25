Back to overview
Home Green Marine Geely: ‘World’s first’ methanol/hydrogen electric newbuild makes inaugural foray into the world

Geely: ‘World’s first’ methanol/hydrogen electric newbuild makes inaugural foray into the world

Vessels
September 25, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Earlier this month, Chinese automaker Geely Holding splashed “the world’s first” methanol/hydrogen, hybrid electric multipurpose riverboat, marking what is claimed to be an important step in the application of this type of marine technology in China’s shipping sector.

Courtesy of Geely

As divulged, the 64 TEU vessel, named Yuanchun 001, hit the water for the first time in the city of Hangzhou on September 12. The newbuild has reportedly been engineered for both cargo and passenger transport.

It is understood that the launch of the newbuilding represents a ‘significant’ step for Geely’s own transition toward more sustainable operations, particularly in terms of the technology that the vessel features.

According to officials from Geely, Yuanchun 001 utilized the company’s independently developed methanol-hydrogen electric drive system that is said to enable net-zero carbon emissions throughout the unit’s lifecycle, particularly owing to the use of green methanol.

As informed, the ship was outfitted with two 280kW methanol generators and a pair of 258kWh lithium batteries, as well as electric motors. This set of systems is expected to allow for ‘flexible’ and environmentally friendly operation modes for marine use: hybrid, generator only, pure electric, or shore charging.

To be specific, Geely has shared that the estimates are that the riverboat could accomplish a reduction of 42% in energy consumption compared to similar, but diesel-powered vessels.

In addition to the latest methanol/hydrogen unit, it is worth noting that, via its subsidiary Jisu Logistics, Geely Holding Group recently launched another eco-friendly unit.

To be specific, as Offshore Energy reported at the time, Geely launched a liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered 7,000 CEU roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) ship named Geely JISU Fortune at the very end of May.

As informed, the launching of the newbuild—which soon after set sail on its maiden voyage to ‘key’ European markets—was described as a ‘key’ step in the company’s strategy aimed at expanding its operations worldwide.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Related news

List of highlighted news articles