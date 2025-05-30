Geely: LNG-powered 7,000 CEU RoRo ship debuts in China, embarks on maiden voyage

Geely
May 30, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Chinese automaker Geely Holding has celebrated the launch of its first self-owned roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) ship, Geely JISU Fortune, operated by JISU Logistics.

Courtesy of Geely

Built at local shipyard CIMC Raffles, the 7,000 CEU liquefied natural gas- (LNG) powered newbuild was named at Taicang Port Area of Suzhou Port in China on May 22, 2025.

Afterwards, departing from Taicang Port, the eco-friendly ship set sail on its maiden voyage carrying 5,000 units to key European markets such as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, and other.

The voyage enables Geely to ship vehicles from its portfolio of brands, including Geely Auto, Lynk &Co, Zeekr, and more, to customers worldwide—representing a significant step in the company’s international expansion strategy.

With an overall length of 199.9 meters, a width of 38 meters, a design draught of 8.6 meters, and a design speed of 19 knots, the vessel has a 12-storey car deck, including an 8-storey fixed vehicle deck and a 4-storey lifting deck.

The JISU Fortune is equipped with two sets of 2,000 cbm C-type LNG storage tanks and powered by LNG fuel, significantly reducing emissions and energy consumption.

Its flexible fuel options, good route adaptability, and low per-unit energy use are reflecting the industry’s shift toward larger, greener, and smarter RoRos.

“The official launch of the Geely JISU Fortune strengthens Geely Automobile’s global logistics network, boosting export efficiency and enhancing the brand’s competitiveness in the international market,” Geely said.

“The vessel will primarily serve as the export transport of Geely and its affiliated brands that will cover the core markets of Europe, Asia, and the Americas, which will ensure the delivery of products to global consumers in a more efficient and sustainable way.”

China is experiencing a significant expansion in its domestic car carrier fleet, driven by the rapid growth of electric vehicle (EV) exports and the demands of its automotive industry. The country’s car carrier expansion is a strategic move aimed at enhancing logistics efficiency, reducing costs, and asserting greater control over its export processes.

