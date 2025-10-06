Geophysical survey underway for Estonian-Latvian offshore wind project

G-Tec's survey vessel Karina at sea
Business Developments & Projects
October 6, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

G-Tec has started geophysical survey work for ELWIND, an offshore wind project that Estonia and Latvia will build together.

The Belgian company’s survey vessel Karina has been investigating the seabed in the ELWIND offshore wind farm areas in Estonia and Latvia since early September, with the work expected to take two months.

Photo source: G-Tec via LinkedIn

“We are proud to have succeeded in this challenging and highly competitive tender for geophysical surveys, which will support the development of offshore wind projects in both Estonia and Latvia. We look forward to our collaboration with ELWIND”, said Goya Bauwens, Project Manager at G-Tec.

The offshore survey specialist won a contract for the project, worth a little over €3.6 million, in August.

The survey is set to enhance the understanding of the geological characteristics of the wind farm areas by collecting and analysing geophysical data, with G-Tec’s scope also including the development of a ground model to determine the design and installation requirements for the project.

The ELWIND project aims to develop offshore wind sites in Latvian and Estonian territories and establish the fourth electricity interconnection between the two countries. According to earlier information about the project, the ELWIND offshore wind farm will have a capacity of between 700 MW and 1 GW.

