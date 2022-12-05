Back to overview
Geoview completes geophysical survey for Equinor’s floating wind project offshore South Korea

December 5, 2022, by Adnan Memija

South Korea’s ocean exploration company, Geoview, has completed the marine geophysical survey for Equinor’s Firefly floating offshore wind farm in Ulsan.

In the first half of 2022, Geoview won an ocean exploration project from Equinor for the first time as a Korean company.

Geoview specializes in marine surveys such as seabed topography mapping, geophysical surveys, and more.

The company operates its own marine survey vessel, GeoView No 1, which was mobilised from Onsan Port in Ulsan for this project.

The Firefly floating offshore wind farm is planned to be built some 70 kilometers off the coast of the city of Ulsan in South Korea and will serve to feed the Korean national grid. The project is expected to be in operation in 2027.

The 800 MW project will be developed leveraging a low draft semi-submersible floating concept called Wind Semi.

When it comes to Equinor, the company has been in South Korea since 2014. Currently, Equinor has received electric business licenses (EBLs) for two projects located outside Ulsan, namely Firefly and Donghae-1, and is also pursuing other early phase projects in the country.

