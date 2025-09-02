Back to overview
German and Korean institutes expand cooperation in hydrogen safety

Collaboration
September 2, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

German Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM) and the Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology (KICT) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand their cooperation in the field of hydrogen safety.

Credit: German Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM)

As disclosed, the aim of the agreement is to strengthen German-Korean cooperation in the field of hydrogen and to further deepen the existing collaboration within the framework of the H2Safe_Collaboration project.

It is understood that the MoU lays the foundation for joint research initiatives, scientific exchange, and dialogue on regulatory and technical issues, with core areas of future cooperation including the safety of hydrogen technologies and hydrogen infrastructures, the structural safety of buildings and materials, and fire protection.

The cooperation is said to align with the strategic goals of both institutions in the context of the energy transition. Based on the MoU, joint projects are to be initiated and scientific exchange intensified.

To note, KICT conducts research in infrastructure, construction, and urban development, with a growing focus on sustainable energy and hydrogen technologies.

As for BAM, the institute conducts its hydrogen technology work through the H2Safety@BAM Competence Centre. Reportedly, the aim is to build confidence in hydrogen as the energy carrier of the future and to ensure its safe use along the entire value chain – from production to transport and storage to utilization.

The H2Safe_Collaboration project is a strategic initiative led by BAM that seeks to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Germany and South Korea in the field of hydrogen safety. As part of the project, BAM and KICT are working together to develop safe hydrogen technologies, exchange scientific findings, and promote the establishment of common standards.

