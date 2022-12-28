German TSO issues massive export cable contract call

December 28, 2022, by Adnan Durakovic

German transmission system operator 50Hertz Transmission GmbH has issued a contract notice for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of 525 kV cables covering seven onshore and offshore grid connection projects currently under development, as well as future projects.

The four offshore and three onshore projects are divided into three lots (Lots 1-3) containing an overall binding volume of 3,536 kilometres of core cable length.

Additionally, 50Hertz is awarding one lot (Lot 7) with optional volume for future projects with an expected volume of 900 kilometres of core cable length, and a maximum volume of 2,700 kilometres of core cable length.

Lots 4 – 6 are combinations of lots 1 – 3, each comprising two lots from 1 – 3. The scope of works in the lots 1, 2 and 3 is identical to the scope of works of the combination lots, and the scope of works will only be awarded once.

Lot 1 covers the onshore project SOL+, the offshore project OST-2-4, and the Bornholm Energy Island project. In total, this lot contains approximately 1,355 kilometres of core cable length. Up to 15 per cent of additional volume should be considered for possible additional works. The commissioning of all three projects is scheduled for 2030.

Lot 2 is reserved for the offshore project NOR-11-1 and the onshore project NOL (DC31). This lot contains around 1,011 kilometres of core cable length, with up to 15 per cent of additional volume considered for possible additional works. The offshore project is slated for commissioning in 2030, and the onshore project in 2032.

Lot 3 covers the DC32 onshore project and the NOR-13-2 offshore project. Around 1,170 kilometres of core cable length is needed for these two projects, with up to 15 per cent of additional volume considered for possible additional works. The commissioning years for the two projects are yet to be decided.

Lot 4 is a combined bid for Lot 1 and Lot 2, Lot 5 is a combined bid for Lot 1 and Lot 3, and Lot 6 is a combined bid for Lot 2 and Lot 3.

As previously mentioned, Lot 7 covers optional volume for future projects ranging between 900 kilometres and 2,700 kilometres of core cable length.

The tender remains open until 27 January.