Scots submit marine cable license application for 'crucial component' of large investment program
Back to overview
Home Subsea Scots submit marine cable license application for ‘crucial component’ of large investment program

Scots submit marine cable license application for ‘crucial component’ of large investment program

Project & Tenders
June 25, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

After two years of development, offshore surveys and public engagement, Scottish transmission system operator (TSO) SSEN Transmission has submitted a marine cable license application for the Spittal-Peterhead subsea link in Scotland.

The 2 GW bi-pole, 525 kV high voltage direct current (HVDC) link will consist of a 220-kilometer subsea cable route, as well as new HVDC converter stations at Spittal and Peterhead.

It is said to be a crucial component of SSEN Transmission’s £20 billion Pathway to 2030 investment program, described as one of the biggest investments undertaken in the north of Scotland for decades.

Denmark’s NKT will deliver the power cable system for the project.

The HVDC link will connect to the Netherton Hub in Aberdeenshire, another crucial component of the investment plans, for which a planning application is currently being considered by Aberdeenshire Council.

Related Article

If approved, the Netherton Hub will comprise a 400 kV and 132 kV substation to support future offshore and onshore electricity connection, the Spittal to Peterhead HVDC converter station to support the transmission of renewable energy from new generators in the north of Scotland to demand centers throughout the UK, and the Eastern Green Link 3 (EGL3) HVDC converter station to support the transmission of renewable energy from generators in the north of Scotland to Norfolk and beyond.

The hub will also accommodate a further transmission hall, with the capacity for more infrastructure to future-proof the growing network, and a spares warehouse and operations base.

“Upgrading our electricity transmission network is key to delivering clean, secure energy for Scotland and the UK. However, it’s not just about national energy goals – it’s about delivering real benefits to local communities. From creating jobs and supporting local economies. to funding initiatives through our Community Benefit Fund, we’re proud to invest in the places we serve. These efforts help build a stronger, more resilient, and more connected future for generations to come,” said David Inge, SSEN Transmission’s Offshore Development Portfolio Manager.

“In preparing our application, we’ve worked closely with local communities – including marine stakeholders – and collaborated with other third-party developers and asset owners across Caithness and Aberdeenshire. We would like to thank all those who provided feedback as part of our pre-application consultation events, which have been so valuable in helping to guide and shape our proposals. We now look forward to working with the Marine Directorate Licensing Operations Team and stakeholders as part of the determination process.”

Related news

List of highlighted news articles