Germany seeks geophysical, hydrographic survey providers for 3 OWF areas

March 22, 2021, by Adrijana Buljan

Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) has invited tenders for geophysical investigations and hydrographic surveys in the N-9.4, N-10.1 and N-10.2 wind energy areas in the North Sea.

The surveys, to be carried out in 2022, are part of the geological preliminary exploration of the areas in the German EEZ of the North Sea, with an overriding goal being the collection and processing of hydrographic and geophysical data that will be made available to third parties.

The tenders have been published separately for the respective areas in the N-9 and N-10 zones. Each tender has been divided into two lots.

The first lot covers geophysical subsoil investigations, including the measurement of a given profile grid using a sediment echo sounder and high-resolution multi-channel seismics. In addition, this lot includes processing of the recorded data sets, their evaluation and documentation, as well as the determination of suitable locations for the subsequent geotechnical explorations.

The hydrographic survey work includes area-wide measurement with fan echo sounders, side viewing sonar including ground truth, sediment echo sounder and magnetometer as well as video investigations by means of ROV. The work scope for this lot also includes data processing, evaluation and documentation of the services, according to BSH’s invitation to tender.

The services can be offered as a combined service in addition to an offer for one of the two lots in the form of an ancillary offer.

The deadline for submitting a proposal for the work at the N-9.4 area is 29 April, while bids for surveys at the N-10.1 and N-10-2 areas can be submitted until 4 May.