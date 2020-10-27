Global Offshore sets up cable carousel at Port of Blyth

October 27, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Aberdeen-based cable installation, repair and trenching player Global Offshore has installed a 2,000-tonne capacity power cable carousel at Port of Blyth’s Battleship Wharf terminal.

The cable carousel, provided by Swan Hunter, should offer the company with increased operational flexibility, local cable storage, reduced mobilisation times and improved cost efficiencies.

The port, where Global Offshore frequently mobilises its cable-lay vessels Normand Clipper and Global Symphony, has become its operational hub in recent years.

The new carousel, equipped with a 10-tonne tensioner to ensure effective cable handling from vessel to shore, and back, also offers short-term options for cable storage on the northeast coast of England.

Mike Daniel, managing director at Global Offshore, said: “Expanding our presence at the Port of Blyth, the introduction of our new cable storage carousel enables us to reduce cable transportation costs as well as offering quicker mobilisation to aid our regular offshore operations in the North Sea.

“The facility also affords us the ability to monitor and maintain these precious assets closer to our operational base on site, to ensure they are ready and available for use on installation and maintenance projects at short notice.”

The first loading of the carousel took place earlier this month from the Global Symphony, which had returned to the port after a seven-day umbilical installation campaign in the North Sea.

Martin Lawlor, chief executive at Port of Blyth, said:

“We’re delighted to be supporting one of our major customers with the installation of what will no doubt be a well-used cable storage facility, especially given the Port’s strategic North Sea location. The installation adds to our supply chain capabilities and strengthens our position as an offshore energy hub.”

The new cable carousel at the Port of Blyth is in addition to Global Marine Group’s purpose-built secured storage facility in Portland, Dorset.