Global Offshore cable layer ready for Kriegers Flak work

October 6, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Global Offshore’s vessel Nomand Clipper is ready for utilisation on the Danish Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm following successful sea trials.

The Normand Clipper is on a long-term charter from Solstad Offshore for up to eight years.

It was fitted with a 4,000-tonne cable carousel, two 15-tonne cable tensioners, a 25-tonne quadrant deployment frame and a fully integrated control system.

The vessel will be capable of operating in an increased operational window of significant wave height up to 3 metres.

The modifications will also allow the vessel to install up to three inter-array cables per day.

After the upgrade, the DP2 vessel will also be capable of working as a dedicated trenching vessel, utilising Q1400 trencher.

The Normand Clipper will similarly be able to carry out fibre optic cable installation utilising two 12-tonne linear cable engines, jointing and testing capability, a cable plough, trenching system and work-class ROVs for post-lay inspection.

Global Offshore will be installing 72 inter-array cables at the Kriegers Flak site, situated in the Baltic Sea.

The inter-array cables will carry the electricity generated by the wind turbines to an offshore substation.

JDR Hartlepool also recently completed the manufacturing and load-out of inter-array cables for the Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm.

The company is supplying 170 kilometres of 33 kV cables for the 72-turbine of offshore wind farm.

Tekmar Energy is supplying the cable protection systems and cable hang-off assemblies for the project.

It will supply 150 patented TekLink Mechanical Latch cable protection systems to protect the subsea array cables.

Additionally, Tekmar Energy will supply 151 patented sealed hang-off clamps to secure the cables at the top of the foundations.