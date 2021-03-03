Global Offshore wins cable maintenance contract for Equinor’s wind farms

March 3, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Global Offshore has signed a multi-year cable maintenance and management framework agreement with Equinor for its offshore wind farms.

Global Offshore will as the primary contractor supply cable management services and perform associated call-off services, comprising active cable maintenance as well as unplanned repairs.

The framework agreement covers the onshore and offshore export cables at Equinor’s Dudgeon wind farm, as well as the offshore export cables at Hywind Scotland and Sheringham Shoal, with the potential to cover other wind farms in the future.

Through the agreement, Equinor has access to Global Marine Group’s fleet of cable vessels and CTVs, including cable laying vessels Global Symphony and Normand Clipper, equipped with one of Global Offshore’s Q1400 jet trenchers.

The deal marks the second contract for Global Offshore at Equinor’s Hywind Scotland offshore wind farm. In Autumn 2017, the company carried out the survey and trenching activities, including cutting and jetting techniques, of the subsea export and four inter-array cables.