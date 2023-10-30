Global OTEC discusses potential pilot project with Fiji authorities

October 30, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

UK-based company Global OTEC has held meetings with national and regional blue economy stakeholders in Suva, Fiji, to discuss the development of a potential ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC) pilot project.

Courtesy of Global OTEC

Global OTEC conducted the initiative in Fiji backed by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Global Ocean Energy Alliance (GLOEA).

The company’s founder and CEO Dan Grech and Commercial Director Andreas Koall had meetings with national authorities to present OTEC technology, discuss the country’s potential, and gather information to inform the site selection for a possible pilot project.

The country’s blue economy stakeholders worked closely with Global OTEC to guide the technical, social, economic, and environmental parameters necessary to inform future more detailed studies. These results will help guide Fiji’s policymakers in making informed decisions regarding the integration of OTEC into the country’s energy mix.

“The blue economy holds great promise for Small Island Developing States such as Fiji. A fraction of its ocean space could be utilized, with mission-proven technology, to provide electricity and wider benefits, such as aquaculture and desalination,” highlighted Dan Grech.

The Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Public Works, Transport, and Meteorological Services Taitusi Vakadravuyaca, along with Jeke Pai from the Department of Energy, welcomed the team.

“We are excited to embark on this journey of exploration and discovery as we unlock the immense potential of OTEC in Fiji. By harnessing the power of the ocean, we can propel Fiji towards a more diversified, sustainable and environmentally conscious future,” said the Ministry in a public note.