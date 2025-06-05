PSA becomes strategic partner to Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation

Back to overview
Collaboration
June 5, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) and Singaporean port operator PSA International (PSA) have entered into a five-year strategic partnership to advance collaboration on maritime decarbonization initiatives across global port ecosystems.

Illustration. Courtesy of ONE

As informed, PSA is the first port operator to join GCMD as a strategic partner, contributing valuable port-side insights to drive the trial of new technologies and solutions across the maritime value chain.

Ports are believed to be pivotal in enabling the maritime energy transition. The development of supporting infrastructure—such as onshore power supply, storage and handling facilities, and bunkering systems for new fuels, like ammonia and methanol—is essential for the shipping sector’s fuel and energy transition. This also includes establishing specific operational and bunkering guidelines, articulating emergency response protocols, and conducting rigorous safety and risk assessments tailored to port environments.

Further, the readiness of port infrastructure along with its downstream logistics and distribution network, is crucial for deploying emissions removal solutions like onboard carbon capture and liquid CO2 (LCO2) transport – a key focus area of GCMD’s work to scale maritime decarbonization.

With operations spanning over 70 deep-sea, rail, and inland terminals across more than 180 locations in 45 countries, PSA’s extensive global footprint presents opportunities to support and accelerate maritime decarbonization. Safety and operational efficiency are two key considerations for ports. Given the challenges associated with alternative fuels like ammonia, the active involvement of ports will help facilitate the adoption of these fuels, according to GCMD and PSA.

As the number of shipping vessels seeking such fuels will grow in the coming years, ports will need to adjust existing operational protocols to minimize disruptions to cargo operations when bunkering new fuels.

GCMD said it will leverage PSA’s global terminals to assess gaps and help ready ports and terminals for such operations, starting with the harmonization of safety standards and protocols.

“Given the safety considerations of alternative fuels and the complexities of deploying decarbonisation solutions, port operators are crucial partners for GCMD. Their involvement is key to making the use of future fuels and the offloading of CO2 a routine part of port operations,” Lynn Loo, CEO of GCMD, commented.

“PSA’s network of ports and terminals is a valuable platform for conducting real-world pilots, from which we can draw practical insights and recommendations to help build ecosystem confidence and accelerate shipping’s fuel transition.”

“As momentum builds in the maritime sector’s shift towards cleaner energy, the urgency to decarbonise and adopt low- or zero-carbon fuels and technologies has intensified. PSA … is well positioned to leverage its global network of strategic nodes and energy hubs to catalyse the sustainability transformation across the port and supply chain ecosystem. Our partnership with GCMD positions us at the forefront of the evolving energy landscape, enabling the adoption of future fuels while upholding the highest standards of operational excellence, in alignment with our Node-to-Network strategy,” Ong Kim Pong, Group CEO, PSA International, said.

In related news, GCMD signed a contract with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in May 2025, aiming to accelerate decarbonization efforts through sustainable finance.

As disclosed, the knowledge partnership will strive to advance green financing pathways that support a “sustainable and resilient” maritime sector.

