Greece and Italy scoping new power link
Greece and Italy will be looking to build a new subsea power interconnector with up to 1GW capacity, Greek grid operator IPTO said in its 2022-2031 preliminary development plan.
IPTO and its Italian equivalent Terna recently teamed up to prepare studies to strengthen the interconnection of the two electrical systems.
As part of the cooperation, the operators will examine the alternative solutions for the development of a new submarine interconnection between the Greek and Italian systems, while also exploring the possibility of utilising existing infrastructure.
According to IPTO estimates, the new power cable capacity would range between 500MW and 1,000MW.
The two countries currently connect via one 500MW subsea cable, which has been in operation since 2002.
Specifically, this interconnection links Arachthos, Grece with the substation Galatina in Italy.
The submarine cable has a length 160 kilometres.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 21 days ago
Crete interconnector gets electrified
Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO), an ADMIE company, has completed the 24-hour test of ...Posted: 21 days ago
-
Posted: 16 days ago
Cyclades interconnection phase four launches cabling call
The fourth phase of the Cyclades Interconnection project is advancing with cabling tender for Santor...Posted: 16 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Harmony Link picks seabed survey crew
PSE and Litgrid, transmission system operators in Poland and Lithuania, have signed an agreement wit...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 14 days ago
LS Cable scores Jeju Island power link
LS Cable & System has won the ‘Jeju 3-connection submarine cable construction project’ from Kore...Posted: 14 days ago