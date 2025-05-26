Greece’s largest electricity transmission project starts operating

Back to overview
Project & Tenders
May 26, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

The Crete-Attica electrical interconnection, the largest electricity transmission project in Greece, has officially begun operating, with Crete now fully integrated into the national electricity system.

Source: Ariadne Interconnection

With a budget of over €1.1 billion, the cable link connects the Attica region on the Greek mainland to the Heraklion area in Crete, thanks to Nexans providing one 500 MW HVDC subsea cable system to form half of the bipole interconnection and Prysmian handling the other half of the interconnection and two subsea telecom links.

Greek transmission system operator (TSO) Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO or ADMIE) reported on May 21 that the project’s converter stations had been energized for the first time, as well as reactive power from the converters injected into the electrical systems of Attica and Crete.

The interconnection, constructed by IPTO’s subsidiary Ariadne Interconnection, officially entered into operation on May 24, with the successful transfer of direct current (DC) electricity.

The trial operation phase is expected to last throughout the summer months.

Greece’s Minister of Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou said: “Through this submarine energy bridge, which was constructed rapidly and using the most advanced technology, Crete becomes a central pillar in the country’s energy transition.”

“The operation of the interconnection opens a new chapter for the island’s energy security,” stated Chairman and CEO of IPTO Manos Manousakis.

The project ranks among the three deepest interconnections worldwide and with a capacity of 1,000 MW leads in power transfer capacity for island systems, ensuring energy security for Crete and reducing annual CO2 emissions by 500,000 tons, IPTO noted.

It is co-financed by the Operational Programme “Transport Infrastructure, Environment and Sustainable Development” (NSRF 2014–2020) and the “Environment and Climate Change” program of NSRF 2021–2027, up to the amount of €535.5 million.

