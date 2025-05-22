With two milestones passed, Greece to launch its largest electricity transmission project end of month
Back to overview
Home Subsea With two milestones passed, Greece to launch its largest electricity transmission project end of month

With two milestones passed, Greece to launch its largest electricity transmission project end of month

Project & Tenders
May 22, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

The largest electricity transmission project in Greece is nearing official start-up as two critical milestones have been reached, according to the Greek transmission system operator (TSO) Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO or ADMIE).

Source: IPTO

With a budget of over €1.1 billion, the Crete-Attica electrical interconnection was completed at the end of 2024, with Ariadne Interconnection, a subsidiary of IPTO, confirming some ten days ago the beginning of trial operations at the subsea interconnection development.

The cable link connects the Attica region on the Greek mainland to the Heraklion area in Crete, thanks to Nexans providing one 500 MW HVDC subsea cable system to form half of the bipole interconnection and Prysmian handling the other half of the interconnection and two subsea telecom links.

IPTO reported yesterday, May 21, that the project’s converter stations have been energized for the first time, as well as reactive power from the converters injected into the electrical systems of Attica and Crete.

These “critical milestones” are said to mark the culmination of months of tests and trials, showing that the interconnection is ready to be “plugged in” by the end of May, enabling the transfer of active power between Attica and Crete.

The project ranks among the three deepest interconnections worldwide and with a capacity of 1,000 MW leads in power transfer capacity for island systems, ensuring energy security for Crete and reducing annual CO2 emissions by 500,000 tons, IPTO noted.

It is co-financed by the Operational Programme “Transport Infrastructure, Environment and Sustainable Development” (NSRF 2014–2020) and the “Environment and Climate Change” program of NSRF 2021–2027, up to the amount of €535.5 million.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles