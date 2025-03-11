Despite Turkish interference: Greece stays committed to subsea power link to Cyprus

Back to overview
March 11, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Greece has reaffirmed its commitment to constructing a subsea power link to Cyprus following reports that the project was halted over financial and geopolitical concerns, Reuters reported.

Source: IPTO

The 1,240-kilometer Great Sea Interconnector, previously known as the EuroAsia Interconnector, is envisioned to connect the electricity grids of Greece, via Crete, and Cyprus, and eventually stretching to Israel through the Mediterranean Sea.

The construction of the Crete – Cyprus interconnection launched in 2023 to integrate Cyprus, the last non-interconnected EU member state, into the European electricity transmission system.

However, according to Reuters, the link has been a source of disagreement between Greece and Cyprus, with Cyprus seeking assurances on the project’s viability, and the progress has been delayed by a long-standing dispute over the limits of Greece and Türkiye’s continental shelves in the Mediterranean Sea.

Reuters further reported that vessels leased by French cable producer Nexans to perform research offshore Crete to help determine the cable route were allegedly forced to leave earlier than scheduled this year, after Türkiye challenged Greece’s jurisdiction over the area. This came after a Greek newspaper reported that Greek transmission system operator (TSO) Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO or ADMIE) missed a payment until further notice.

In its response to the media reports, Nexans said that the claims do not reflect the actual status of the project or the ongoing relations with the customer and that it had, since the commencement of the Great Sea Interconnector, received substantial payments which have enabled the continued manufacture of cable destined for the project.

“Nexans intends to continue to execute the Great Sea Interconnector project contractual obligations and receiving the corresponding payments in accordance with the contract and the most recent discussions with the customer,” Nexans said.

“We reaffirm our dedication to the successful completion of this strategic infrastructure project, which is essential for regional energy security and the integration of sustainable energy sources.”

Greek government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis told a bi-weekly news conference on March 10 that all stakeholders reaffirm their commitment to the successful conclusion of the infrastructure project, Reuters reported.

A meeting is scheduled for March 13 for the Greek, Cypriot and Israeli foreign ministers to discuss the issue.

