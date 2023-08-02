Greece: Upgraded Ionian Islands interconnector begins operation

August 2, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Greek electricity grid operator Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO or Admie) has put into operation the upgraded Zakynthos-Kyllini interconnection, said to secure the energy supply of the Ionian Islands.

Source: Hellenic Cables

The new 150 kV high-voltage submarine cable system replaced the existing interconnection, which had been in continuous operation since the early 1980s and faced technical issues due to its age.

IPTO initiated the replacement with the aim of covering the increased loads of the islands and was executed with a high sense of urgency.

Hellenic Cables, as the main EPCI contractor, said it had delivered the project in less than one year in order to ensure the stable and reliable power supply of the islands beginning from this year’s tourist season.

The high-voltage submarine cable system was designed by the in-house engineering team of Hellenic Cables and was manufactured at the company’s submarine cable facility in Corinth.

“With the new electrical interconnection between Kyllini and Zakynthos, IPTO enhances the energy security of the Ionian Islands. By 2025, we will renew critical electrical infrastructure in the rest of the Ionian Islands, significantly strengthening the Transmission System in the western part of the country,” said Manos Manousakis, Chairman and CEO of IPTO.

In June, IPTO put the Western Corridor, part of the Peloponnese interconnection, into full operation. Hellenic Cables was in charge of the design, manufacturing, installation, protection, and connection of submarine and land cable systems, with a total length of 18 kilometers.

The Greek cable manufacturer also secured a contract for the fourth phase of the Cyclades interconnection project, which includes the Lavrio-Serifos and Serifos-Milos interconnections with a total length of 170 kilometers.