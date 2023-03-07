Hellenic Cables firms contract for Greek interconnectors

March 7, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Greek cable manufacturer Hellenic Cables has signed a contract with the Greek electricity grid operator Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) for the fourth phase of the Cyclades interconnection project.

The project includes the Lavrio-Serifos and Serifos-Milos interconnections with a total length of 170 kilometers.

Hellenic Cables will design, manufacture, and supply 150 kV high-voltage onshore and offshore cables and accessories, and will deliver the installation, laying, and protection of the cables, the implementation of necessary joints and terminations, as well as the final tests after installation.

The implementation of the project, including the installation of the cables, is expected to be completed within 28 months.

The cables will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables’ factory in Corinth.

Alexis Alexiou, CEO of Cenergy Holdings and Hellenic Cables said: “The electrical interconnection of Milos and Serifos with the mainland Electricity Transmission System supports the island economy, energy security, and the reduction of the country’s carbon dioxide emissions. Through the cables and services it offers, Hellenic Cables contributes decisively to Greece’s energy transition.”

The project integrating Milos and Serifos into the continental Electricity Transmission System is part of the fourth and final phase of the Cyclades interconnection.

Upon operation, the new interconnection will upgrade the quality of electricity supply to seven more directly and indirectly interconnected islands of Folegandros, Milos, Serifos, Ios, Kimolos, Sifnos, and Kythnos throughout the year while allowing the gradual withdrawal of polluting and aging power plants still operating in Milos and Serifos.

Hellenic Cables will also deliver the electrical interconnection between the Ionian islands of Kyllini and Zakynthos.

Last year it was reported that Prysmian will deliver an interconnector that will link the Greek islands of Milos, Folegandros and Santorini.