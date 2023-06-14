New subsea link in Greece goes into full operation

June 14, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Greek electricity grid operator Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) has put the Western Corridor, part of the Peloponnese interconnection, into full operation.

Source: Hellenic Cables

The Western Corridor includes the electricity transmission line connecting Megalopoli with Patras and Western Central Greece, consisting of a 400 kV Extra High Voltage dual-circuit submarine interconnection installed between Rio and Antirio.

Hellenic Cables was in charge of the design, manufacturing, installation, protection, and connection of submarine and land cable systems, with a total length of 18 kilometers.

The 400 kV Extra High Voltage submarine cables were manufactured at the company’s submarine cable plant in Corinth, Greece, while the land cables were manufactured at the plant in Thiva.

According to the Greek company, the project marks a new era for the Hellenic electricity transmission system and Peloponnese as the region is interconnected for the first time to the Extra High Voltage System ensuring its energy security and the alleviation of congested regional networks.

Until now, the Peloponnese system was operated at a voltage of 150 kV and thus had lower power-carrying capacity, being an exception compared to the rest of the mainland.

Kostas Savvakis, General Manager of Hellenic Cables said: “We are very pleased to have contributed to this important project for Greece which upgrades the electrical infrastructure of the country and enhances its energy security. Hellenic Cables continues supporting IPTO in the realization of its grid modernization vision and we would like to thank IPTO for the ongoing trust shown to us all these years.”