Green light for Equinor to deploy well intervention vessel off Norway

December 15, 2022, by Melisa Cavcic

Norwegian state-owned energy giant Equinor has received consent from the country’s offshore safety regulator to use one of Island Offshore’s mobile offshore units (MOU) for light well intervention work in Norway.

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) disclosed recently that it has given Equinor consent to use the Island Wellserver vessel for light well intervention on the Norwegian continental shelf on fields in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and the Barents Sea.

The list of fields where the light well intervention work has been approved by the PSA includes Åsgard, Gullfaks, Snorre, Norne, Urd, Skuld, Heidrun, Visund, Oseberg, Tune, Hyme, Bauge, Tordis, Vigdis, Tyrihans, Kristin, Morvin, Fram, Statfjord, Sygna, Snøhvit, Sleipner, Sigyn, Svalin, Njord, Alve, Mikkel, Johan Castberg, Johan Sverdrup, Utgard, Trestakk, and Byrding.

The 2008-built Island Wellserver multi-purpose offshore vessel is of UT 767 CD design. The vessel received an Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) from the PSA in April 2009.

This vessel has been working for Equinor, former Statoil, since April 2009, and when the Norwegian giant extended the existing contract for one year in March 2019, it still had options for 3×1 additional years.