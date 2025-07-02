Upgrade and maintenance wrap up for Island Offshore's 17-year-old vessel
July 2, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s VARD has completed an upgrade and maintenance project on the 17-year-old Island Wellserver multi-purpose vessel owned by Island Offshore.

Source: VARD via LinkedIn

Delivered in 2008, the 116-meter-long Island Wellserver is capable of performing light well intervention and associated services, construction and subsea installation work, securing of wells, trenching, tower and module handling, P&A and crane work, inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR), supply duties, as well as X-tree installation.

VARD announced today, July 2, that it had, in close cooperation with Island Offshore, completed an extensive upgrade and maintenance project on the vessel.

This included the replacement of the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) system, installation of winch systems, and general maintenance work.

In May 2023, Island Offshore secured two new years of light well intervention work for Island Wellserver on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), with options for extension. It was then reported that the contract applies for 290 days annually in 2024 and 2025.

The contract with the end customer Equinor was entered into by TIOS AS, Island Offshore’s cooperation partner for the service.

