Gulf LNG Tugs places order for four low-emission tugboats

September 6, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Gulf LNG Tugs of Brownsville (Gulf LNG Tugs) has signed two construction contracts with Master Boat Builders and Sterling Shipyard for each shipyard to construct two tugs to serve the Rio Grande LNG export facility (RGLNG).

Each shipyard will construct two Z-Tech® 30-80 tugboats designed by naval architect Robert Allan Ltd. These 30-80s represent a proven workhorse in Gulf Coast ports, where affiliates of Gulf LNG Tugs already operate 10 of the same hull design.

The tugboats will meet U.S. Coast Guard Sub-M regulations and will be classed through the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). The main propulsion engines are Caterpillar 3516 E, complying with EPA Tier-4 emission standards, and the tugs will receive ABS low-emission vessel notation.

The main engines are connected to Schottel SRP 510 FP-Z drives fitted with 2.8-meter propellers. The tugs are fitted with a Markey DEPSF-48-100 HP Electric Class III hawser winch, providing full bollard pull performance Render-Recover feature.

The new tugboats will have an overall length of 98.5 feet (30 meters), beam of 42.7 feet (13 meters), and a bollard pull of 80 metric tonnes. Additionally, each tug will be equipped with firefighting capabilities to meet the ABS Fire Fighting Class 1 (FiFi 1) classification.

“We are immensely proud to continue our partnership with Gulf LNG Tugs’ owners, and we look forward to delivering the Z-Tech® 30-80’s to provide years of reliable escort service for RGLNG,” said Garrett Rice, President of Master Boat.

“Sterling Shipyard is excited to commence construction of the Z-Tech® 30-80’s. Gulf LNG Tugs and its owners are premier tug service providers, and we’re honored to support their growth,” said Harry Murdock, CEO of Sterling.

To remind, U.S.-based energy company NextDecade has made a positive final investment decision (FID) to construct the first three liquefaction trains at Rio Grande LNG (RGLNG) export facility in Brownsville, Texas.

In conjunction with making a positive FID, RGLNG issued the notice to proceed (NTP) to Bechtel Energy to begin construction of Phase 1 under its engineering, procurement and construction contracts (EPC).