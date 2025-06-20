Back to overview
Sanmar picks Kongsberg thrusters for array of tugboat fleet projects

Technology
June 20, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Norway-headquartered marine technology provider Kongsberg Maritime is to supply seventeen sets of its US-range azimuth thrusters to Türkiye’s Sanmar Shipyards for a string of international tugboat projects.

Credit: Sanmar Shipyards

As disclosed, the azimuth thrusters that will be supplied will come with a range of power outputs, spanning between 1765 kW and 2525 kW. The bollard pull will range between 60 and 85 tons, Kongsberg Maritime has said.

According to Emre Kopuz, Kongsberg Maritime, Senior Sales Manager, the contract with Sanmar Shipyards, which operates two facilities in Tuzla and Altınova, encompasses 34 US range azimuth thruster solutions that are intended to be outfitted onto 17 tugboat newbuildings.

Kopuz added that the propulsion systems have the potential to drive larger operational efficiency for the vessels. As informed, the US-range solution was engineered as a “direct response” to modern vessel designs like tugs that necessitate a more compact unit due to less space in the thruster room.

The latest agreement is not the first instance of collaboration between Sanmar Shipyards and Kongsberg Maritime. The two parties have worked together on numerous projects over the past years.

These include a contract signed back in January 2022 when the companies joined forces to deliver future-proof thruster units for installation on new Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) tugboats. One of the newbuilds was a next-generation design by towage company Svitzer and naval architects Robert Allan.

In addition to this, in April 2023, Sanmar Shipyards penned a deal with Norway-based vessel operator Buksér og Berging AS to build an environmentally friendly tugboat. As divulged at the time, the vessel was to feature Kongsberg’s US 205S P20 CP thrusters.

The Turkish yard, which generally specializes in battery-electric, liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered, methanol, hybrid, and autonomous tugs, is believed to have so far delivered more than 300 units to shipowners and operators around the world.

Among the company’s recent projects is the launch of what was described as Latin America’s ‘first’ electric tugboat.

The newbuild, which will operate in Chile under an agreement between state-owned company Empresa Nacional del Petróleo (Enap) and harbor towage services provider SAAM, was splashed in December last year. The ship completed sea trials in March 2025 and then embarked on a journey to Chile at the very end of May.

In October last year, the shipbuilding firm held a steel-cutting ceremony for an electric tug quartet being constructed for state-owned crude oil and natural gas pipelines and trading company BOTAŞ Petroleum Pipeline Corporation.

On the other hand, this year has been busy for the Norwegian marine technology player, as well. Kongsberg Maritime has been engaged in an array of projects, including a March 2025 agreement with Swedish ferry transportation company Öresundlinjen to convert a double-ended car ferry to emission-free battery-powered operation.

Kongsberg has also explored the potential of wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS), having rolled out in June 2025 a new service called the K-Sail aimed at helping shipowners choose and implement wind propulsion solutions ‘more effectively.’

