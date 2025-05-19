Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Port of Antwerp-Bruges commissions Europe’s first fully electric tugboat

Port of Antwerp-Bruges commissions Europe’s first fully electric tugboat

Vessels
May 19, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Belgium’s Port of Antwerp-Bruges has launched the Volta 1, also known as Europe’s first fully electric tugboat, as an “important step in the port’s integrated greening program”, striving for a climate-neutral operation by 2050.

Courtesy of Port of Antwerp-Bruges

The Belgian port commissioned the electric tugboat on May 19, together with five other energy-efficient RSD tugs, to replace older vessels under a broader fleet renewal initiative.

Developed and built by Damen, the Volta 1 is a reversed stern drive (RSD) tugboat designed on a double bow principle and equipped with a patented Twin Fin skeg for optimal stability and manoeuvrability.

The tugboat is 24.73 meters long and 13.13 meters wide, with towing power of 70 tons and a speed of 12 knots.

It is equipped with a battery featuring a capacity of 2,782 MWh, which can be recharged in as little as two hours via a 1.5 MW charging station. Thanks to these features, the Volta 1 is said to be completely emission-free and can cruise for up to 12 hours.

Courtesy of Port of Antwerp-Bruges
Courtesy of Port of Antwerp-Bruges

The construction of the Volta 1 and five other RSD tugs for the Port of Antwerp-Bruges began in 2023 in Vietnam, and the ships arrived in Antwerp in November 2024. Then, they were prepared for operational deployment, including a technical start-up, crew training, and installation of charging infrastructure, which culminated in the official launch of Volta 1.

Related Article

Vincent Maes, Sales Manager Benelux Damen, commented: “We are delighted and very honoured to have been able to deliver the latest additions to the Port of Antwerp-Bruges tug fleet: five brand new and efficient diesel tugs equipped with after-treatment systems and an innovative electric tug, all of type RSD2513. This delivery is perfectly in line with our ongoing commitment to better ships and technological progress. We are delighted that this allows us to contribute to achieving the port’s ambitious sustainability targets.”

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Youtube.

In addition to launching Europe’s first fully electric tugboat, the Port of Antwerp-Bruges also introduced the world’s first hydrogen and methanol-powered tugs over the past year and a half as it aims to become a full-fledged multi-fuel port, offering low-carbon alternatives in addition to bio- and conventional fuels.

Jacques Vandermeiren, CEO of Port of Antwerp-Bruges, said: “The Volta 1 is a powerful example of our strategy to actively integrate sustainable technology into our operations. As a global port, we are taking our responsibility to pull the maritime sector into the energy transition. The Volta 1, together with the Hydrotug, Methatug and RSD tugs, represents a tangible step towards a climate-neutral port by 2050.”

Related news

List of highlighted news articles