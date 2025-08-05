Back to overview
Hafnia adds third tanker to its methanol dual-fuel fleet

Vessels
August 5, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-based tanker owner Hafnia and its joint venture partner, French shipowner Socatra, have taken delivery of their third dual-fuel methanol medium-range (MR) tanker.

Hafnia via LinkedIn

The latest addition to Hafnia and Socatra’s IMO II MR fleet, Ecomar Garonne, is part of the joint venture’s four-vessel order from 2023.

Like its sister vessels, the 49,800 dwt newbuild was built at Guangzhou Shipyard International in China and will be deployed on a long-term charter to French energy giant TotalEnergies.

The first two methanol-ready tankers in this series, Ecomar Gascogne and Ecomar Guyenne, were handed over to Hafnia and Socatra earlier this year.

Ecomar Guyenne was pre-fitted to be able to boost a wind-assisted propulsion system. Furthermore, sea trials verified that the vessel slashes carbon emissions by 46%, with its Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) far exceeding the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Phase III requirement, according to the shipbuilder.

The fourth tanker is scheduled for delivery in 2026.

The dual-fuel methanol tanker quarter is expected to mark an important step in Hafnia’s decarbonization journey, bringing the option for methanol fuel to reduce emissions over time. As dual-fuel vessels, these ships can use both conventional fuel and methanol, enabling a transition to more sustainable fuel options as green methanol becomes more widely available. 

