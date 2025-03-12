Back to overview
Home Subsea Halliburton secures work on Australian CCS project

Carbon Capture Usage & Storage
March 12, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

U.S.-headquartered Halliburton has been awarded technical assessment work by Perth-headquartered InCapture and its joint venture partners for a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project offshore Australia, with the companies also having signed a collaboration agreement.

Source: InCapture

The greenhouse gas assessment (GHG) permit G-15-AP spans an area of over 6,500 km2 at a location said to offer potential for long-term and secure greenhouse gas storage. The southern part of the permit area lies 120 kilometers from the major industrial ports of Dampier and Port Hedland.

Operator InCapture and joint venture partners SK earthon Australia and Carbon CQ have awarded Halliburton Australia the full scope of the G-15-AP CCS Declaration of Storage Project and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to progress towards the goal of launching a commercial-scale CCS project within G-15-AP by the end of this decade.

Julia Davies, Managing Director of InCapture, said: “The signing of the MOU with Halliburton plays a pivotal role in the development of a world-class CCS site over the G-15-AP area, which aims to help deliver safe, secure and effective storage options for domestic and international emitters, at pace. We are thrilled to be working with Halliburton to deliver the primary work program over G-15-AP.”

Working with technical teams from the collaboration, Halliburton is set to assess and appraise potential storage solutions from across the G-15-AP area and progress high-graded opportunities through major regulatory processes.

“We are collaborating with InCapture on this groundbreaking project, bringing together the combination of our experience and innovative approaches to help with this important initiative,” said Martin White, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Halliburton. “We aim to help facilitate timely delivery of the declaration of storage scope.”

InCapture secured a permit for the CCS assessment project in August 2024, at that time revealing it aims to launch a fully operational CCS project by the early 2030s.

The company holds a 75% equity alongside partners SK earthon Australia – a wholly-owned subsidiary of South Korea’s SK Innovation that is part of an alliance developing the Shepherd CCS project between Korea and Malaysia, with a 20% equity interest, and Perth-based Carbon CQ with a 5% interest.

