Hanwha Ocean bags new LNG carrier order worth $260 million

July 31, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean, formerly known as Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME), has secured an order for the construction of one LNG carrier.

Illustration; Archive. Courtesy of DSME

The shipbuilding contract worth 332,2 billion won (around $260 million) was revealed in Hanwha Ocean’s stock exchange filing on 31 July.

The shipbuilder said the LNG carrier was ordered by an Asian shipowner without disclosing further details.

The ship is to be delivered by the end of February 2027.

This is the fifth LNG carrier ordered at Hanwha Ocean since the beginning of the year. The previous construction orders were all placed by shipowners in Oceania.

The first order, worth around $248 million, included one LGN carrier and was placed in February. The second order came in March and it covered the construction of two LNG carriers with a price tag of $517.4 million. In April, Hanwha won another $257 million LNG carrier order.

Last year, this South Korean shipbuilder exceeded its order target by 16%, winning $10.4 billion (46 vessels) worth of orders.

READ MORE

Follow Offshore Energy’s Clean Fuel: