Back to overview
Home Green Marine Wärtsilä equipment selected for 88,000 cbm VLAC duo at Hanwha Ocean

Wärtsilä equipment selected for 88,000 cbm VLAC duo at Hanwha Ocean

Business Developments & Projects
May 21, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of the Finnish technology group Wärtsilä, has received an order to supply the cargo handling systems for two very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) under construction at Hanwha Ocean shipyard in South Korea.

Courtesy of Hanwha Ocean

Under the contract, Wärtsilä will deliver its equipment for two 88,000 cubic meter ammonia carriers ordered by a Japanese ship owner.

The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the Hanwha Ocean yard commencing in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“We have good experience with Wärtsilä’s cargo handling systems. Their support and quick reaction to our needs have always been much appreciated, and their systems are perfectly designed for these two VLACs,” said Jeong Sun Lee, Leader of Basic Design Team at Hanwha Ocean.

Patrick Ha, Sales Manager at Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, added: “Enabling decarbonised shipping operations is at the core of our strategy. This contract is an additional proof point for continuous successful strategy implementation, while reinforcing our strong partnership with Hanwha.”

Wärtsilä Gas Solution is also supplying cargo handling systems for four 93,000 cbm VLACs being built by Hanwha Ocean for Greek shipowner Naftomar.

The VLACs will be built at the Geoje shipyard and will be delivered to the shipowner by 2027.

According to Hanwha Ocean, upon the shipowner’s request, the ships can be converted to ammonia propulsion in the future. Additionally, the VLACs will be equipped with Hanwha’s eco-friendly technologies, including the shaft generator motor system and Hanwha SmartShip Solution & Service.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles