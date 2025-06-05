Back to overview
Hanwha Ocean and KR set sights on next-gen ammonia and LNG carriers

Business Developments & Projects
June 5, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

South Korean shipbuilding major Hanwha Ocean and compatriot classification society Korean Register (KR) have joined forces to develop an ultra-large ammonia carrier and a forward deckhouse LNG carrier.

Illustration only; Courtesy of Hanwha Ocean

The collaboration was formalized through two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed on June 3.

The first agreement covers the joint development of an ultra-large 150,000 cubic meter (cbm) vessel capable of transporting substantial volumes of ammonia while utilizing ammonia as marine fuel, with an emphasis on safety design, given the toxicity and corrosiveness of ammonia.

As part of this project, Hanwha Ocean will lead the vessel’s basic design, including gas dispersion analysis and toxic zone layout mapping based on various leakage scenarios, to ensure rapid emergency response capabilities.

KR will assess the design’s safety and technical feasibility in accordance with international regulations and classification rules, with the aim of granting an approval in principle (AiP).

The second MoU envisons the joint development of an LNG carrier featuring a deckhouse positioned at the bow.

According to KR, the concept offers enhanced layout flexibility, with the optimized hull form design expected to reduce wind resistance and improve fuel efficiency, while providing more space for incorporating energy-saving devices such as wind-assisted propulsion systems.

Hanwha Ocean will work on the basic design of the forward deckhouse LNG carrier, and KR will assess the safety and regulatory compliance of the design and issue an AiP upon review.

Kim Jongseo, COO of Hanwha Ocean, stated: “Through this collaboration, we are not only establishing the foundation for commercializing ultra-large ammonia carriers, but also advancing LNG carrier design by balancing hull optimization, efficiency, and safety. Hanwha Ocean remains committed to leading the eco-friendly and high value-added shipbuilding market through ongoing innovation.”

Lee Hyungchul, Chairman & CEO of KR, added: “These joint initiatives with Hanwha Ocean represent an important step toward the broader application of next-generation vessel technologies. KR will continue to support the maritime industry’s transition to greener operations by leveraging our expertise in design safety and technical validation.”

