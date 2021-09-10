Hapag-Lloyd rolls out electronic bill of lading

September 10, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

German container shipping major Hapag-Lloyd has joined its global counterparts as it introduced an electronic bill of lading to its worldwide clients.

In cooperation with Wave BL, a digital platform for supply chain partners, customers can go paperless not only with the bill of lading, but also with other vital trade documents, according to Hapag-Lloyd.

Specifically, the platform optimizes the flow of cargo in a blockchain-backed digital infrastructure, taking the place of manual workflows in exchange for a more secure, automated solution, where carriers can issue, possess, transmit and sign documents within minutes.

“We are reaching the next milestone in our journey of being a … digital carrier by providing a much needed electronic Bill of Lading release solution to our customers. The new tool will enable the secure and speedy electronic release of these documents,” Juan Carlos Duk, Managing Director Global Commercial Development of Hapag-Lloyd, commented.

Hapag-Lloyd expands Inmarsat Fleet Xpress contract

On 9 September, Hapag-Lloyd revealed it would renew its Fleet Xpress contract with satellite communications provider Inmarsat for a further five years.

The company committed 33 more ships to the very small aperture terminal (VSAT) service.

Image Courtesy: Hapag-Lloyd/Inmarsat

Under the extended agreement, which now covers 77 ships, the Fleet Xpress hybrid of Ka-band and continuous L-band back-up service replaces Ku-band systems onboard ships merged into the Hapag-Lloyd fleet following the earlier acquisition of United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) in May 2017. Scheduled Fleet Xpress installations enable service migration based on the end of the outgoing supplier’s contract.

“The further standardisation of our vessel communication systems is central to our Maritime IT strategy,” Florian Liebetrau, Director IT – Marine & Maritime Operations, Hapag-Lloyd, said.

“Hapag-Lloyd has a mature strategy for its vessel connectivity and management which demands systems-wide predictability, reliability, and integration to sustain our global vision for container transport.”

The new agreement includes the flexibility for Fleet Xpress-connected ships that are managed out of house and linked to the carrier’s operations to be brought under the same contract terms without renegotiation.

With a fleet of 250 container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies.