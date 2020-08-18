Hapag-Lloyd starts technology partnership with Intelligent Cargo Systems

August 18, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Hamburg-based container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd and London-based maritime technology company Intelligent Cargo Systems are entering into a technology partnership.

As informed, the world’s fifth-largest shipping line will use CargoMate software to enable crew to monitor operations more efficiently and safely, while capturing new data to further improve their route and vessel performance.

“It is a great milestone for us to announce our partnership with Hapag-Lloyd,” Chris Jones, CEO of Intelligent Cargo Systems, commented.

“We’ve worked closely with them in recent years, and we’re excited to continue developing new opportunities to improve their services.”

“By having a real-time view of every port call on the CargoMate platform, we’re able to observe port calls in greater detail without requesting progress updates from the terminal or local agent.” Jörn Springer, Senior Director, Network Operations at Hapag-Lloyd, said.

“It has uncovered new cost-savings, and will continue our drive to improve performance and visibility for our customers.”

Intelligent Cargo Systems’ fleet performance platform CargoMate provides carriers with real-time port call visibility and automated notifications of important port events such as estimated time of completion, enabling fleet managers to dynamically manage coastal schedules.

In this way, ship operators can monitor vessel cargo operations in real-time, in any port worldwide. The data collected unlocks new route optimisation insights helping shipping companies reduce fuel costs and improving environmental impact, according to Intelligent Cargo Systems.

Hapag Lloyd has a fleet of 239 containerships and a total transport capacity of 1.7 million TEU.