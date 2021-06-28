Hartmann Reederei orders three gas carriers in China

June 28, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

German shipping company Hartmann Reederei has ordered three liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers in China.

“I can confirm that Hartmann Reederei recently signed contracts for three 40,000 cbm LPG carriers with Yanzijiang Shipbuilding,” a spokesperson for the company told Offshore Energy – Green Marine.

Although no further details on the deal have been shared, VesselsValue’s data shows that Hartmann has three 40,000 cbm on order at China-based Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding Company, a joint venture between Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings which began operations in summer 2019.

The midsize gas carrier (MGC) trio is slated for delivery in 2023.

Each of the dual-fuel LPG tankers currently has a market value of $46.51 million, according to VesselsValue.

Apart from the three new LPG carriers, Hartmann also has one 83,480 cbm very large ethane carrier (VLEC) on order at China’s DSIC Offshore and three 5,000 cbm LPG carriers at Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering.