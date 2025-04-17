Japanese shipbuilders win orders for three chemical tankers

Back to overview
Vessels
April 17, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Two Japanese shipbuilding players have secured contracts to construct three eco-friendly stainless steel chemical tankers for Singapore-based company specializing in vessel chartering and logistics solutions Jaldhi Overseas, part of Bothra Group.

Per Greek shipbroker Intermodal’s data, Jaldhi Overseas has placed an order for two chemical tankers at Imabari-based Asakawa Shipbuilding and one unit at Fukuoka Shipbuilding. The contract price for the three vessels is as of yet undisclosed.

The newbuilds slated for construction by the former Japanese yard will feature a deadweight tonnage of 26,000 each, while the tanker to be built by the latter yard will have a deadweight tonnage of 20,000. All of the units are due to be handed over in 2027 and 2028.

As informed, Jaldhi Overseas, which was established in 2004, presently operates three stainless steel tankers: the 2000-built MT Jal Garuda, the 2002-built MT Jal Kisan, and the 2006-built MT Jal Siddhi, all sailing under the Singaporean flag.

In the following years, Jaldhi is expecting to add three more 40,000 dwt newbuilding tankers to its roster. These vessels will be built by China’s Nantong Xiangyu Offshore & Marine Engineering, with the delivery date projected for 2028.

By the first quarter of 2026, the company will reportedly ring the welcome bell to five MR tankers from the Chinese Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding (Yamic).

What is more, between the third quarter of 2027 and the end of 2028, Jaldhi will gear up to receive four 93,000 cbm very large ammonia carriers (VLACs). The newbuilds, which were booked in August 2024, are under construction at Jiangnan Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

As disclosed at the time, the parties also signed a letter of intent (LoI) for two additional VLACs possessing the same capacity.

China-based shipyards have experienced a small ‘surge’ in chemical tanker orders as of late. For instance, in March 2025, Singapore’s Rongtua Shipping booked a pair of Tier III 25,900 dwt newbuilds at Jinling Dingheng yard at an undisclosed price.

In addition to this, Chinese chemical tanker operator Xintong Shipping recently commissioned Taizhou Kouan for a quartet of 13,800 dwt units, priced between $22.3 million and $23.4 million each. They are planned to be handed over between 2026 and 2027.

