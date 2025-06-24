Back to overview
COSCO Shipping’s new gas carrier quartet to feature Wärtsilä cargo handling, fuel supply systems

Equipment
June 24, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of Finnish technology group Wärtsilä, has been selected to supply cargo handling and fuel supply systems for four new very large gas carriers (VLGCs) being built at COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore for its owner.

Courtesy of Wärtsilä

The four 88,000 cubic meter VLGCs are expected to begin commercial operations from late 2026 onwards.

As informed by the Finnish company, the complete scope covers the engineering, material, as well as the supervision, commissioning and gas trials for the systems. The materials scope includes the machinery, instrumentation, electric and control system.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions will also provide on-site shipyard assistance during the vessels’ construction.

“Although this is Wärtsilä Gas Solutions’ first contract with Cosco for cargo handling and fuel supply systems, our two companies have had a long-term cooperation on numerous projects, and we are naturally delighted to be supporting them again on this project,” Barry Yang, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, China, commented.

The Wärtsilä Gas Solutions equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in the second half of 2025.

In other news, Wärtsilä was contracted in October last year to provide cargo handling systems for four new 93,000 cbm very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) being built by Hanwa Ocean for Naftomar.

In addition, in November 2024, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions said it would supply cargo handling system for a fully pressurized liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier being built for Meghna Fresh LPG.

A month ago, the technology group also received an order to supply cargo handling systems for two VLACs under construction at Hanwa Ocean shipyard in South Korea. Under the contract, Wärtsilä will deliver its equipment for two 88,000 cubic meter ammonia carriers ordered by a Japanese ship owner.

