Havfram Subsea appoints UK managing director from within

December 13, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway-based Havfram Subsea has appointed Gregor Scott, who has been with the company for a decade, as managing director for its UK business.

Over the last ten years, Scott has held commercial and leadership roles within Havfram and as managing director for the UK will be responsible for the delivery of the Havfram Subsea strategy in the UK as the organization transitions into an independent company following the sale of the offshore wind business in November.

“We are incredibly pleased that Gregor has agreed to take on the Managing Director’s role in the UK at such an exciting time,” said Kevin Murphy, CEO of Havfram Subsea.

“Having been with the company for a decade, he fully understands the business and the ethos behind our company. I am confident in Gregor’s ability to guide the UK team, grow our market share and continue to deliver successful and safe projects.”

Scott has more than 20 years of experience in the international oil and gas and offshore renewables industries working in a variety of roles from naval architect through to commercial management.

He joined Havfram in 2012, where he was previously the business acquisition director, driving forward the SURF and Renewables Business lines.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of leading the Havfram Subsea team in the UK as we move into the next stage of our company’s development,” Scott said.

“I am excited to take on this new challenge at a time when our clients have to balance the need to secure energy supply whilst transitioning towards a net zero future. We are well placed to deliver our offshore and marine operations to both the traditional oil and gas and the renewables markets. My goal will be to continue building relationships with our customers and partners to ensure this happens.”

Havfram appointed Ingrid Due-Gundersen as its new chief executive officer (CEO) in August in an effort to further strengthen its financial focus and move forward in the industrial energy transition.

Last month it was announced that Sandbrook Capital, a private investment firm headquartered in Connecticut, had acquired a majority stake in Havfram and had committed $250 million of equity capital to the Norwegian company.

Havfram will use the new capital to build a fleet of vessels for the installation of offshore wind turbines and foundations. The company said it would also use the new investment to further its broader strategy to become the leading provider of services to the offshore wind industry.