Havfram moves forward in industrial energy transition with new CEO

August 17, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian subsea and offshore wind contractor Havfram has appointed a new chief executive officer (CEO) in an effort to further strengthen its financial focus and move forward in the industrial energy transition.

As of 16 August, Ingrid Due-Gundersen has been appointed by the board as the new CEO to lead the company with an increased focus on building the required trust in the investor market, Havfram said.

Prior to assuming the new role, Ingrid has been a chief financial officer (CFO) at Havfram since spring 2020.

Before joining Havfram she worked for the Leif Höegh & Co group and has strategic and financial experience from the capital-intensive shipping industry.

Havfram’s former CEO, Odd Strømsnes, will continue the industrial cooperation with the company’s owner, HitecVision.

Kevin Murphy will remain head of the subsea installation division, while Even Larsen and Emilie Reeve will continue to develop the offshore wind divisions into stronger and more independent businesses, the company said.

“Through these strategic and organisational changes, Havfram is ready to grasp the opportunities we see in the next development phase for the company under Ingrid’s leadership”, Arne Sigve Nylund, recently appointed chair of the board, stated.

“I will also take the opportunity to thank Odd for the solid leadership in completing the transition phase starting in 2020, which has significantly increased the value of Havfram.”

In 2020, Havfram decided to increase its commitment to the offshore wind by establishing installation and development units, in addition to the existing subsea installation business.

The company recently entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Vår Energi for the delivery of subsea production systems for all upcoming subsea projects for the next five years.

