Havfram to back Petronas offshore Mauritania

May 12, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Havfram has secured a contract with PC Mauritania 1 Pty. Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petronas, to provide engineering, procurement, retrieval and disposal (EPRD) services for the abandonment and decommissioning of subsea facilities at the Chinguetti and Banda fields offshore Mauritania.

Under the contract awarded in March, Havfram, previously Ocean Installer, already commenced work and is using its in-house expertise to project manage, engineer, retrieve and dispose of the remaining field infrastructure.

The company executed Phase 1 decommissioning operations back in 2018.

Havfram’s project management and engineering team is based in its Houston office.

“The Petronas Chinguetti and Banda EPRD project is another significant project award for Havfram in the Africa region,” said Odd Strømsnes, CEO of Havfram.

“This is one of four projects Havfram has been awarded in Africa and the Mediterranean in the last 12 months, further enhancing our already strong track record in the region. We are proud to have been chosen by Petronas to meet their decommissioning needs on this field”

In mid-February, Havfram won a contract to support Saipem with the installation of 160 kilometers of umbilical product in over 1,400-meter water depth on the Zohr North development offshore Egypt.

The Chinguetti field is located in Deep Water Block 4 of PSC B, 80 kilometers west of the Mauritania coastline and some 90 kilometers from the capital Nouakchott.

Discovered in 2001, Chinguetti was the first commercial oil find in Mauritania. The field was brought on stream in 2006 via a leased FPSO.

The Banda field is located around 20 kilometers east of the Chinguetti field. It was discovered in 2002 and declared commercial in September 2012.

