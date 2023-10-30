Havila Shipping sells three vessels to repay debt

October 30, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Havila Shipping has sold three vessels – one platform supply vessel (PSV) and two anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) ones – following demands from lenders, and in accordance with its current restructuring agreement. All three vessels are currently working for Shell UK.

AHTS Havila Jupiter; Source: Havila Shipping

Havila Shipping disclosed the sale of the PSV Havila Commander and the AHTS Havila Jupiter and Havila Venus on Monday, October 30, 2023. The vessels are slated to be delivered to new owners at the beginning of November 2023. According to the company, the sales proceeds will be used to repay debt and are expected to have a limited effect on the firm’s liquidity.

The 2010-built PSV Havila Commander is of VS 485 CD design and is currently chartered by Shell UK. The vessel, which can accommodate 23 people, is expected to become available on October 31, 2023. The 2009-built AHTS Havila Venus is also chartered by Shell UK and is anticipated to become available on November 3, 2023. This vessel is of Havyard 845 design and can accommodate 60 people.

The remaining vessel, Havila Jupiter, is slated to become available on November 1, 2023. The 2010-built AHTS, which can accommodate 60 people, is also of Havyard 845 design.

Havila Shipping has been busy securing new deals and extending existing ones. A few weeks ago, Reach Subsea exercised an option to extend the existing contract for one of the firm’s inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR), survey, and construction vessels.