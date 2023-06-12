HD HHI gets KR’s approval for new type of tank shape for liquefied gases and fuels

June 12, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Korean Register (KR) has awarded an Approval in Principle (AIP) to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) for a new type of tank shape with sloshing-restrained technology designed for various liquefied gases and fuels.

Korean Register

As informed, the announcement was made at Nor-Shipping 2023 in Oslo, Norway on 8 June. The new tank shape, developed by HD HHI, is designed to improve safety and productivity.

Specifically, the design aims to address the challenge of sloshing that impacts the transportation of liquefied gases, such as LNG.

According to the company, sloshing refers to the wave-like movement of liquid inside a tank during sea transport. It is crucial to ensure structural stability by minimizing sloshing flow caused by the ship’s motion, as excessive sloshing can exert significant impact forces on the tank walls, jeopardizing its structural integrity.

HD HHI has optimized the shape of the liquefied gas tank, effectively reducing the sloshing effect and enhancing stability. This significantly mitigates the risk of accidents and potential disasters during transportation, the firm emphasized.

Furthermore, the innovative tank design incorporates an improved layout, leading to enhanced work efficiency and productivity.

HD HHI plans to expand the application of the new tanks to various liquefied gas carriers and propulsion ships in the future. It is expected that HD HHI will continue to strengthen its competitiveness in the liquefied cargo carrier shipbuilding market, including LNG.

To remind, the company has received an approval in principle for the concept design of two ammonia-fueled liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers.