GTT and HHI join forces to elevate LNG carrier tank design

June 13, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) has signed two deals with French technological containment specialist Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) aimed at optimizing the performance of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. 

Illustration; Source: GTT/Roland Mouron

The collaboration on two new joint development projects (JDPs) is said to be aimed at improving membrane-tank integration to enhance onboard ergonomics and LNG carriers’ operational performance.

The partners claim to share a commitment to developing practical, forward-looking solutions, which they intend to apply to these new projects.

“We are pleased to be working with GTT on these meaningful projects. Our combined expertise allows us to innovate and refine vessels for optimal energy efficiency and enhance ergonomics, streamlining the supply chain just as demand for LNG carriers continues to grow,” noted Ryu Hong-Ryeul, Head of the Technology Division at HHI.

One JPD will focus on convergent trapezoidal cargo tank No. 1, i.e., the first (forward) LNG storage tank on an LNG carrier fitted with GTT’s Mark III membrane system.

The French player says this geometry, dubbed pioneering, will allow a better adjustment of the hull compared with conventional constant-section tanks. In turn, this is anticipated to optimize cargo capacity.

The second JPD will deal with an “innovative” flush deck liquid dome design, located at the interface between the membrane tank and the cryogenic piping. GTT claims this concept improves trunk-deck ergonomics, simplifies on-board piping, and simplifies maintenance.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: “These two new joint development projects undertaken with HHI testify to our shared ambition to design pragmatic innovations aligned with the environmental, economic and technical requirements of liquefied natural gas maritime transport.”

The French firm’s technology is found on many LNG carriers. Three months ago, an undisclosed Asian shipyard tapped GTT to design the tanks of two new LNG carriers it is building for an Asian shipowner. The vessels are scheduled for delivery in Q2 and Q3 2027.

