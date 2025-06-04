Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding KR, HD Hyundai Heavy join forces on 100,000+ cbm ethane carrier

Collaboration
June 4, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Classification society Korean Register (KR) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with compatriot shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) to jointly develop a very large ethane carrier (VLEC).

The MoU was inked during a maritime event in Oslo on June 3, 2025.

As informed, the new VLEC to be developed will have a cargo capacity exceeding 100,000 cubic meters. It will be designed to maximize cargo volume while minimizing changes to the main specifications of conventional vessel designs.

Additionally, the vessel will be capable of transporting a variety of cargoes, such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and propylene, enhancing operational flexibility and market responsiveness for shipowners.

Under the joint project, HHI will take the lead in the vessel’s basic and hull design. KR will review the safety and regulatory compliance of the design with the aim of granting an approval in principle (AiP).

“Through the development of this next-generation vessel capable of transporting more cargo under the same conditions, we will once again demonstrate HHI’s technological leadership in the global ethane transportation market. Ultimately, we aim to deliver a sustainable solution that enhances both profitability and environmental performance for our customers,” Ryu Hong-Ryul, CTO and Executive Vice President at HHI, commented.

“This joint effort marks a meaningful starting point in the development of next-generation ethane carriers. KR remains committed to supporting the industry and driving innovation in future ship technologies,” Lee Hyungchul, Chairman & CEO of KR, said.

Ethane carriers are vessels designed to transport liquefied ethane at ultra-low temperatures of around -100°C. These ships require advanced engineering capabilities and highly specialized design expertise due to the complexity of their cargo.

In related news, HD HHI received a few months ago an order to built two dual-fuel very large ethane carriers (VLECs) for Malaysia’s energy-related maritime solutions and services provider MISC Berhad.

The VLECs, once completed, will have a capacity of 100,000 cbm, ranking among the largest of their kind in the world.

