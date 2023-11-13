HD KSOE bags order for oil tanker pair

November 13, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

South Korea’s shipbuilding major HD Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (HD KSOE) has won an order for the construction of two crude oil carriers.

Illustration; Image credit: Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

The order, received on November 9, 2023, is worth KRW 222.6 billion (about $168.3 million).

The tanker duo has been ordered by an unnamed shipping company from Liberia, HD KSOE said in a stock exchange filing.

As informed, the ships will be built by HD KSOE subsidiary Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and delivered by October 6, 2026.

With the latest order placed, the shipbuilding giant has exceeded its annual order target of $12.94 billion, receiving $20.36 billion worth of orders so far.