Hellenic Cables to build subsea connection for Greece’s largest wind farm

April 22, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Hellenic Cables, in a joint venture with Asso.subsea, has won 150kV subsea interconnection project for Terna Energy’s Kafireas II wind farm.

Illustration (Courtesy of Hellenic Cables)

The work scope includes the design, manufacturing, supply and installation of the 150kV submarine cable system which will connect the 330MW Kafireas II wind farm to Greece’s mainland grid.

Still under construction, the Kafireas II wind farm is located in the southern-most part of Evia island, and will be connected to the national power transmission system at IPTO’s 150 kV Lavrion substation.

The interconnection cable system includes approximately 70 kilometres of 150 kV three-core composite submarine cables as well as 11 kilometres of 150 kV single-core underground onshore cables, along with all accessories, joints, terminations and fittings, necessary for the completion of the system.

Production of the cables will start soon and the implementation of the project, including the installation and protection of the submarine cable, is expected to be completed by June 2022.

The offshore cable will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables’ submarine cable production facility in Corinth, Greece, while onshore cables will be manufactured at the company’s Thiva plant.

Alexios Alexiou, CEO of Cenergy Holdings and of Hellenic Cables, said: “We are very proud that together with Terna Energy, a company that holds a leading position in the sector of renewable energy sources, we are taking one more step along the path of renewables of the energy transition in the country”.

Alexandros Tziotakis, general manager of Asso.subsea, added: “We are delighted for the opportunity to partner with Hellenic Cables and to contribute along with Terna Energy to the effective implementation of another innovative offshore interconnection project of pivotal importance to the Greek energy market”.