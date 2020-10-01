Hellenic Cables wins largest-ever inter-array contract

October 1, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

Hellenic Cables has secured a contract with DEME Offshore to supply the inter-array cables and accessories for the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm in the UK.

Hellenic Cables will design, manufacture, test and supply approximately 650 km of 66 kV XLPE-insulated inter-array cables and associated accessories for the project’s A & B phases.

The contract is said to represent the company’s biggest to-date for inter-array cables.

The cables will be produced at Hellenic Cables’ submarine cables plant in Corinth, Greece.

Production will commence in 2021 and delivery will be a phased roll out in line with the project execution program.

“This is a pivotal moment for our company. Being awarded the largest ever contract for inter-array cables is testament to our world-class manufacturing capabilities, following more than EUR 200 million investments in our Corinth plant. We are honored and thrilled to be part of this flagship project that paves the way to a more sustainable future,” said Alexios Alexiou, CEO of Hellenic Cables.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm, being delivered 130 km off the coast of Yorkshire in three 1.2 GW phases, will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm when completed.

The project, owned by Equinor and SSE Renewables, will comprise GE Haliade-X 12 MW turbines. Construction began in January and commercial operation is expected in 2023.

In August, DEME Offshore secured an EPCI contract for the subsea inter-array cables for the combined first two phases of the offshore wind farm.