HHI’s next-gen regasification system concept gets nod from ABS

November 9, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Classification society ABS has granted approval-in-principle (AiP) for a next-generation concept of a regasification system (Hi-ReGAS+) from South Korean Hyundai Heavy Industries Group (HHI).

Credit: ABS

As explained, the system is designed for floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals that uses natural circulation.

The technology was developed by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), the intermediate holding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and is a follow-on model to the Hi-ReGAS system from HHI Group.

The firm built a demonstration facility on a scale of 1/100 of an actual regasification system to verify the performance of the highly energy-efficient regasification system.

Based on the experience accumulated through long-term operation of the demonstration facility, improvements were identified and applied to the design. After an analysis by ABS, an AIP for this ship class was obtained.

The stand-out feature is a natural circulation system that uses the density difference of the fluid in the intermediate heat transfer system that transfers heat from seawater to LNG. Therefore, the solution is creating a highly energy-efficient circulation system and reducing energy consumption to improve reliability, according to the company.

“FSRUs are in high demand right now, and this new regasification system has the potential to reduce operational expenses while increasing the reliability of the unit – a win/win situation for all involved,” said Darren Leskoski, ABS Vice President, Business Development.

“LNG will be used as a core energy source in the low-carbon era, and reducing the energy required to use LNG is a core issue for meeting carbon regulations after 2030… We will continue to cooperate in the development of environmentally friendly core technologies in the shipbuilding and marine fields,” said Sungjoon Kim, Senior Executive Vice President & CTO of KSOE.

HHI recently signed a binding shipbuilding contract with US-based LNG) company Excelerate Energy for a new FSRU. The new FSRU will be delivered in June 2026. It will have a storage capacity of 170,000 cubic metres and a maximum regasification capacity of one billion standard cubic feet per day (1,000 MMscf/d).