German LNG terminal sees ‘all-time high’ quarterly supply

July 3, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Germany’s private operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, Deutsche ReGas, has recorded a milestone performance at its energy terminal in Mukran, on the German Baltic Sea, known as Deutsche Ostsee in Germany.

FSRU Neptune, Archive; Courtesy of: Hoegh LNG

As the natural gas from the energy terminal forming part of the Mukran industrial port is fed into the German gas grid, a gas injection of more than ten terawatt-hours (TWh) is credited by the operator for resulting in an all-time high quarterly supply performance in Q2 2025. It was also noted that the terminal was the highest-performing LNG terminal in Germany.

Ingo Wagner, CEO of Deutsche ReGas, noted: “In the past quarter, we proved the efficiency of our terminal and fed more natural gas into the German grid on behalf of our customers than any other LNG import terminal in Germany. This is also confirmation of the reliability and flexibility of our services and an excellent signal for Mecklenburg-Vorpommern as a business location.”

The energy terminal has been in operation at the Mukran industrial port since September 2, 2024. During regular operation, an LNG tanker is scheduled to call at the terminal and unload its cargo approximately every three to four days.

The energy from the terminal is fed into the German gas grid via fixed, freely allocable capacities amounting to 16 GWh/h. An additional 4 GWh/h fixed capacity is available for export to the Czech Republic. This means that the gas volumes fed into the grid at Mukran are readily available for security of supply in Germany and Europe. 

The LNG is regasified in Mukran, transported via a pipeline to Lubmin, and then fed into the German long-distance gas pipeline network. During regular operation, a total of up to 13.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas can be fed into the German long-distance gas pipeline network via the Mukran LNG terminal, according to Deutsche ReGas.

While the terminal formerly featured two regasification vessels, FSRU Neptune and FSRU Energos Power, the latter’s contract was recently terminated as Deutsche ReGas felt the LNG pricing policy by the Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET), a company that operates the state-owned floating LNG terminals, was “ruinous” and detrimental to the German market.

In mid-June, it was disclosed that Deutsche ReGas and Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy reached a mutual agreement on the resolution of the sub-charter agreement for FSRU Energos Power. While the parties agreed not to disclose further details of the agreement, Wagner noted that “an amicable and mutually satisfactory out-of-court solution” was reached.

