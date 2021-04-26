Höegh Autoliners plans to have its 1st zero-carbon ready car carrier by 2023

April 26, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

The Aurora Class vessel; Image credit: Höegh Autoliners

Norwegian RoRo shipping company Höegh Autoliners launched today its Aurora Class of vessels as part of its decarbonization efforts.

The ships will be zero-carbon ready and designed for 9,100 car equivalent units, making them the world’s largest car carriers.

The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with its long-term partner Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry, and hopes to have the first vessel delivered by the end of 2023.

“With the future of cargos and zero-carbon fuels in mind, the Aurora vessels are designed for a greener future. It is the most environmentally friendly car carrier ever built. The Aurora Class represents a big step on our path to a zero-emissions future,” says Höegh Autoliners’ Chief Executive Officer Andreas Enger.

“We are accelerating our decarbonisation efforts to meet our net zero emissions target by 2040. Together with our customers and trusted partners we will make a significant contribution to a more sustainable maritime industry.”

Image credit: Höegh Autoliners

The Aurora Class’ multi-fuel engine can run on various biofuel and conventional fuels, including LNG. With minor modifications it can transition to use future zero carbon fuels, including green ammonia.

It will feature strengthened decks and enhanced internal ramp systems.

As explained by MAN Energy Solutions, the ship will feature a MAN B&W engine able to operate on various fuel types. After modifications of the engine, tank and auxiliary systems, the engine will be ready to run on virtually any future zero carbon emission fuels.

The design of the class has been developed in cooperation with Deltamarin.

“With the multifuel engine and DNV’s new ammonia ready notation, Höegh Autoliners is bringing the segment and work to decarbonise the maritime industry to a new level. The Aurora design will further meet the enhanced safety standards and reduce environmental footprint significantly,” Hans Eivind Siewers, Segment Director Passenger Ships & RoRo at DNV, added.

The Aurora design has the following notations: +1A, Car Carrier, MCDK, ICE C, E0, NAUT-OC, CLEAN DESIGN, BWM-T, TMON, BIS, COAT PSPC (B), GAS FUELLED, BATTERY (safety), F(C), Recyclable, SHORE POWER, Gas ready Ammonia (D, S, MEc, T), which makes it the first in the segment that is ready for operation on carbon neutral ammonia.