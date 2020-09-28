Hornsea Two monopile installation soon to begin

September 28, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

DEME Group’s jack-up vessel Innovation is set to begin the monopile installation at the Hornsea Two offshore wind project next month.

In total, 165 monopiles and transition pieces will be installed at the offshore site in the UK in preparation for the Siemens Gamesa 8.4 MW turbines.

With a height from sea level to blade tip of 204m, the turbines will also feature new 82m long blades which are currently being fabricated at the Siemens Gamesa blade factory in Hull.

Besides Innovation, Swire Blue Ocean’s jack-up Pacific Orca will begin works on the project next year to support construction.

“Even during these challenging times, we’re still able to take these important next steps towards the construction of this game changing wind farm,” said Patrick Harnett, Hornsea Two Programme Director for Ørsted.

“We’re extremely pleased to once again work alongside suppliers who share our vision for a greener world and look forward to the upcoming milestones that will continue to pave the way in terms of innovation for offshore wind.”

EEW is delivering the monopile foundations, with Bladt Industries providing 135 transition pieces and EEW Special Pipe Constructions supplying the remaining 30.

The 1.4 GW Hornsea Two project is scheduled to be commissioned in 2022.