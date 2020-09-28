Hornsea Two monopile installation soon to begin
DEME Group’s jack-up vessel Innovation is set to begin the monopile installation at the Hornsea Two offshore wind project next month.
In total, 165 monopiles and transition pieces will be installed at the offshore site in the UK in preparation for the Siemens Gamesa 8.4 MW turbines.
With a height from sea level to blade tip of 204m, the turbines will also feature new 82m long blades which are currently being fabricated at the Siemens Gamesa blade factory in Hull.
Besides Innovation, Swire Blue Ocean’s jack-up Pacific Orca will begin works on the project next year to support construction.
“Even during these challenging times, we’re still able to take these important next steps towards the construction of this game changing wind farm,” said Patrick Harnett, Hornsea Two Programme Director for Ørsted.
“We’re extremely pleased to once again work alongside suppliers who share our vision for a greener world and look forward to the upcoming milestones that will continue to pave the way in terms of innovation for offshore wind.”
EEW is delivering the monopile foundations, with Bladt Industries providing 135 transition pieces and EEW Special Pipe Constructions supplying the remaining 30.
The 1.4 GW Hornsea Two project is scheduled to be commissioned in 2022.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 21 days ago
First Hornsea Two transition pieces arrive in Eemshaven
The first six transition pieces for the Hornsea Two offshore wind project have arrived from the UK a...Posted: 21 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
EEW OSB loads out first Hornsea Two transition pieces
EEW Offshore Structures Britain (EEW OSB) has loaded out its first batch of transition pieces (TPs) ...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Per Aarsleff crosses halfway mark on Hornsea Two project
Per Aarsleff A/S has produced 89 out of the 165 concrete working platforms (CWPs) for Ørsted’s...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Hornsea Two offshore wind farm connected to land
Cable pull-in for the Hornsea Two offshore wind farm’s export line has been completed at the p...Posted: about 1 month ago